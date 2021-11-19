National

Talks focus on boosting India-Singapore ties

File photo. External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar has arrived in Singapore on an official three-day visit during which he will call on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and will hold a series of meetings with other senior ministers   | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong here on Friday and discussed how the two countries can work towards an even stronger partnership in the post-pandemic world.

Mr. Jaishankar, who is here on a three-day visit, has met a number of top ministers and exchanged views with them on ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Singapore.

“Thank Prime Minister@leehsienloong for receiving me today. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

“Emerging from Covid, we work towards an even stronger partnership. Our shared interests and convergent views help us cooperate closely in a changing world,” he wrote.

He also called on Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

“Discussed the global situation and our bilateral relationship. Always appreciate his insights and guidance,” Mr. Jaishankar said in another tweet.

He also met Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and engaged in discussions with them on the growth prospects of bilateral ties and security cooperation between the two countries.


