Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Why was Eknath Shinde chosen over Devendra Fadnavis?
In this episode of Talking Politics, we will look at the reasons behind BJP's support for Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis's move to join him as his deputy.
In a dramatic turn of events, the BJP announced that it will support rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In his cabinet, former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.
