March 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

The CBI had on February 26 evening arrested Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory.

In this week’s episode of Talking Politics, we take a look at why Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested, the frequent run-ins between the central government and Aam Aadmi Party, what this means politically and more!

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac