Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Why was Delhi’s former deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested?

March 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The CBI had on February 26 evening arrested Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory.

In this week’s episode of Talking Politics, we take a look at why Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested, the frequent run-ins between the central government and Aam Aadmi Party, what this means politically and more! 

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac

