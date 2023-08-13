Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Why is the Law Ministry’s Bill on appointment of Election Commissioners controversial?

August 13, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

In a controversial move, the Union Government on Thursday introduced a Bill removing the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from a three-member panel to select the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners. Instead of the CJI, the three-member panel, when formed, would consist of a Cabinet Minister besides the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, and the Prime Minister, who would head it.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the Law Ministry’s new bill on the selection of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

