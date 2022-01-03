National

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What is the significance of the Assembly Elections this year?

The upcoming Assembly elections are important not just for the particular States but also the Rajya Sabha. What is the strength of each party in the Rajya Sabha? And how will it affect the working of the Lower House?


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Printable version | Jan 3, 2022 11:07:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/talking-politics-with-nistula-hebbar-what-is-the-significance-of-the-assembly-elections-this-year/article38102621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY