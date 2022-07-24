India

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What is ‘revri culture’ that PM Modi spoke about?

Nistula HebbarJuly 24, 2022 20:30 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 01:00 IST

On July 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against the culture of distributing freebies for votes. Mr Modi said the “revri culture” would take the new India towards darkness.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the "revri culture" of freebies that PM Modi spoke about, the friction it has created between the centre and the States, and what this means for Indian politics.

