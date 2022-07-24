Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What is ‘revri culture’ that PM Modi spoke about?
In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the "revri culture" of freebies that PM Modi spoke about, the friction it has created between the centre and the States, and what this means for Indian politics.
On July 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against the culture of distributing freebies for votes. Mr Modi said the “revri culture” would take the new India towards darkness.
In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the "revri culture" of freebies that PM Modi spoke about, the friction it has created between the centre and the States, and what this means for Indian politics.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.