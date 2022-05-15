Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What does the Supreme Court’s decision on sedition law mean?

May 15, 2022 20:30 IST

The Supreme Court has suspended pending criminal trials and court proceedings under Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC and allowed the Union of India to reconsider the British-era law.

The court also made it clear that it “hopes and expects” the Centre and States to restrain from registering FIRs, continuing investigations or take coercive measures under Section 124A while the “reconsideration” of the colonial provision was on.

In this episode, we examine the importance of the Supreme Court’s decision on the sedition law.