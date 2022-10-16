Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What does the Supreme Court split verdict on hijab ban mean?

Nistula Hebbar October 16, 2022 20:15 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, we trace the timeline of the hijab issue and analyze the Supreme Court’s split verdict.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we trace the timeline of the hijab issue and analyze the Supreme Court’s split verdict.

The Supreme Court has delivered a split verdict on whether Muslim students should shed their hijabs at their school gates. The two-judge Bench had contradictory opinions on the ideas of secularity, freedom of expression and the effect of the ban on the education of girls. Now, the case will be heard by a larger Bench.



