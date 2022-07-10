Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What does PM Modi’s minority move mean for Indian politics?
In this episode of Talking Politics, we will examine what PM Modi said about reaching out to backward and minority communities, and what this will mean for Indian politics.
At the recently concluded national executive meet of the BJP held in Hyderabad, PM Modi said that the party should reach out to the marginalised and “non-elite” sections of minority communities.
This was not just restricted to the Pasmanda community among Muslims, but also to see ways in which Christian communities in States like Kerala and Goa could be reached out to, especially by the BJP leaders of the northeast.
