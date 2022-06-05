Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What does Mohan Bhagwat’s speech signify?

Nistula Hebbar June 05, 2022 19:16 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we examine the significance of Mohan Bhagwat’s speech on the Gyanvapi mosque issue.

Speaking on the Gyanvapi mosque issue, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said there was no need to look for ‘shivlings’ in mosques daily and needlessly escalate a controversy. Mr. Bhagwat said that the Gyanvapi mosque had a history that one could not change but the Sangh was not interested in launching any further agitations after the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.



