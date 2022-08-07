Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | What did the Supreme Court say on Revri Culture?

Nistula Hebbar August 07, 2022 17:53 IST

Nistula Hebbar August 07, 2022 17:53 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, we examine the recent order of the Supreme Court on freebies and whether it will impact the way elections are held in the country.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we examine the recent order of the Supreme Court on freebies and whether it will impact the way elections are held in the country.

In a recent order, the Supreme Court said the Parliament may not be able to effectively debate the issue of doing away with freebies offered to voters during elections. The court added that the reality is that not a single political party wants to take away freebies. In this episode of Talking Politics, we examine the recent order of the Supreme Court on freebies and whether it will impact the way elections are held in the country.



Our code of editorial values