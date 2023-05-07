HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar| What are the root causes behind violence in Manipur?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the violence that has happened in Manipur that has resulted in the deployment of army and paramilitary forces in the state. 

May 07, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The northeastern state witnessed violent clashes since May 3 prompting Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to issue a shoot-at-sight order.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that lot of Manipuris have crossed over to his state.

Why did violence break out in Manipur? The immediate trigger was a tribal solidarity march on Wednesday that resulted in riots and killings . The reasons behind the march itself are festering issues that need to be understood in terms of the state’s demography and topography. 

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Gayatri Menon

