Talking Politics With Nistula Hebbar | Uttarakhand gets 11th Chief Minister

05 July 2021 19:03 IST

A video discussing the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat and swearing in of Pushkar Singh Dhami as Uttarakhand's new CM

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss what is happening in Uttarakhand, with the State swearing in its third Chief Minister in seven months.

Tirath Singh Rawat tendered his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on July 2, ending his tenure just four months after he took oath.

He had quit citing constitutional reasons, of not seeing his way clear to getting elected as a member of the Assembly in Uttarakhand within the stipulated six month period.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, a two-term MLA from Khatima, is the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The State is scheduled to go to polls early next year.