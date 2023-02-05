Union Budget 2023-24 | All you need to know

February 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the Union Budget 2023, in which she raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings, and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade as she did a tightrope walk in the Budget between staying fiscally prudent and meeting public expectations in the year before general elections.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar shines a spotlight on the Union Budget and its political impact.

Script and presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac and Gayatri Menon