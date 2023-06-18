HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Uniform Civil Code | What is the Law Commission’s new move?

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the Law Commission’s new move on the Uniform Civil Code and more.

June 18, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The 22nd Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders, including public and religious organisations, on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The previous 21st Law Commission had also examined the subject and solicited the views of stakeholders through its appeal. The previous commission has also issued a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” in August 2018.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac

