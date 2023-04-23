HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Understanding the recent confusing pivots in Maharashtra politics

Understanding the recent confusing pivots in Maharashtra politics

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the recent buzz of Ajit Pawar defecting to BJP, the friction between Mr. Pawar and his Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition ally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and more!

April 23, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

Amid speculation of him allying with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena dispensation, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar categorically denied speculation about his defection to the BJP and said that the ‘NCP was a family’ which would keep working under party president Sharad Pawar’s leadership.

Ajit Pawar said there was no truth in the reports about any rift in the NCP and his joining hands with the BJP.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the recent buzz of Ajit Pawar defecting to BJP, the friction between Mr. Pawar and his Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition ally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and more!

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.