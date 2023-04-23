Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Understanding the recent confusing pivots in Maharashtra politics

April 23, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Amid speculation of him allying with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena dispensation, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar categorically denied speculation about his defection to the BJP and said that the ‘NCP was a family’ which would keep working under party president Sharad Pawar’s leadership.

Ajit Pawar said there was no truth in the reports about any rift in the NCP and his joining hands with the BJP.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the recent buzz of Ajit Pawar defecting to BJP, the friction between Mr. Pawar and his Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition ally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and more!

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac