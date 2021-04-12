National

Talking Politics With Nistula Hebbar | The Sachin Vaze controversy

Nistula Hebbar 12 April 2021 10:01 IST
Updated: 12 April 2021 10:01 IST

The Hindu's Political Editor Nistula Hebbar speaks about Ambani home bomb scare case, Anil Deshmukh’s resignation and Sachin Vaze’s arrest.

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the top story rocking the State of Maharashtra: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignation, assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze’s arrest, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai.

