National

Talking Politics With Nistula Hebbar | The Sachin Vaze controversy

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the top story rocking the State of Maharashtra: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignation, assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze’s arrest, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai.

