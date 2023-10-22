HamberMenu
Talking politics with Nistula Hebbar | SC’s same-sex marriage verdict | All you need to know about the case

Watch | All you need to know about SC’s same-sex marriage verdict

In this episode of Talking politics, we discuss the proceedings of the case, the points putforth by the bench and the reaction of the Centre with regards to the judgement.

October 22, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The Supreme Court of India’s refusal to accord legal recognition to marriages between persons of the same sex is seen as a huge legal setback to the queer community in the country.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul have ruled that queer couples have a right to seek recognition for their union, but declined to read down the provisions of the Special Marriages Act to that effect.

On the other hand, Justices S. Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha reject the position, holding that any such recognition can only be based on statute.

In effect, the Court has accepted the government’s view that any move to legalise same-sex marriages will fall in the legislature’s domain.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S & K. Rajashree Das

Related Topics

court administration / marriage / LGBT

