Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Same-Sex Union | What did the Centre and Supreme Court say in the case?

Same-Sex Union | What did the Centre and Supreme Court say in the case? 

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the recognition of same-sex marriages in India and the arguments following the case by the Centre and Supreme Court.

March 19, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

On March 13, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud referred petitions to legally recognise same-sex marriages to a Constitution Bench of five judges of the Supreme Court. The Court has listed the case for final arguments on April 18.

The Centre however, has opposed same-sex marriages, stating that marriages in India are holy unions, this would rock societal values and also that, if there is to be a change, it should be through Parliament and not the judiciary.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac and Gayatri Menon

