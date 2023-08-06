HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Rohini Panel and Patna HC order | How will it impact caste politics in 2024 polls?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the Justice Rohini Commission and Patna High Court’s decision to uphold the Bihar caste survey

August 06, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Justice G. Rohini-headed commission for the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) caste groups on July 31 submitted its report on the issue to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, nearly six years after the Union government first assigned the task to it — a task that was initially meant to be finished in 12 weeks

And couple of days later, the Patna High Court vacated the stay of the conduct on the caste census in Bihar

These two events are going to have a huge impact in the way caste politics will be played out in the run-up to 2024 general elections.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Gayatri Menon and Yuvasree

