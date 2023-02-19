HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Ramcharitmanas Controversy | Is it Mandal Vs Kamandal redux in UP and Bihar again?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the controversy against Ramcharitmanas, Mandal vs Kamandal redux and more

February 19, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar on January 11 stoked a controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, “spreads hatred in the society”. While addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, he described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society.

In the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the controversy against Ramcharitmanas written by Tulasidas has become the fulcrum of efforts by some parties to redraw the Mandal vs Kamandal cleavage in Politics.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac

