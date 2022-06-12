Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Prophet Comments: How will it affect the BJP?

Nistula Hebbar June 12, 2022 20:30 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss how the recent comments made by the party spokesperson would affect the BJP.

Last week, BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the Delhi unit of the party expelled its media cell head, Naveen Kumar Jindal from the primary membership of the party following objectionable and communal statements by them on the Prophet Mohammad and Islam. The action came after violence broke out in Kanpur and a diplomatic furore broke out, especially in the Gulf countries. In this episode, we discuss how the recent comments made by the party spokesperson would affect the BJP.



