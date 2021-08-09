Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Prashant Kishor to join Congress?

09 August 2021 23:02 IST

In this week's episode, we discuss the latest developments surrounding poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor recently quit as adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Mr. Kishor’s move comes amid speculation lately that he is going to join the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in an important position.

The AICC is expected to have a major reshuffle in the next couple of months with former party president Rahul Gandhi assuming charge again. Will Mr. Kishor be a part of it?

