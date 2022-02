Mamata Banerjee’s old guard vs the new guard | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

Nistula Hebbar February 14, 2022 18:23 IST

A video analysing the succession politics in the Trinamool Congress

In today’s episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the ongoing dissent in the Trinamool Congress and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee overhauling the party structure, putting in place a national working committee comprising of 20 members. Reporting | Nistula Hebbar Production | K Rajashree Das



