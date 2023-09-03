HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Lok Sabha Election | Higher polling make women reliable vote bloc

 Lok Sabha Election | Higher polling make women reliable vote bloc

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the focus on women’s vote, the reduction of the price of a domestic LPG cylinder and more

September 03, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

This week the Union Cabinet gave its nod for reducing the price of a domestic LPG cylinder by ₹200. The move comes ahead of Assembly elections in five States and the Lok Sabha election in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the move a “Raksha Bandhan gift” to the sisters of the country.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the focus on women’s vote, the reduction of the price of a domestic LPG cylinder and more

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac and Yuvasree S

