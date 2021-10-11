Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Lakhimpur Kheri: what should the govt do?

11 October 2021 16:23 IST

A video on how the govt should deal with the fallout of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri were allegedly crushed by a vehicle in which Ashish Mishra, the son of the Minister for State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni was travelling.

Ashish Mishra has since then been arrested after the Supreme Court got involved in the matter.

How has the Opposition reacted to this incident? Several parties demanded Mr. Mishra’s resignation and several leaders planned to visit the area. What can the govt do now to ease the situation?

