Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Lakhimpur Kheri violence and its aftermath

04 October 2021 21:04 IST

In this week's Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the recent Lakhmipur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh

In this week's Talking Politics, our Politics Editor Nistula Hebbar discusses the recent Lakhmipur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh. Eight people were killed on October 3 as violence erupted during a #farmersprotest at Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers. The farmers gathered there were protesting against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Farmer groups allege that some farmers were deliberately run over by a car that was part of the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra.

This has created a massive political conflagration, with several parties criticising the BJP for its handling of the situation.

