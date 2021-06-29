National
29 June 2021 11:55 IST
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Key takeaways from PM Modi's meeting with J&K leaders
Updated: 29 June 2021 12:02 IST
The Hindu's Political Editor Nistula Hebbar speaks about the key takeaways from the crucial meeting between PM Narendra Modi and 14 J&K leaders, including four former chief ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a crucial meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to chalk out the future political course of action in the region. The meeting was the first between the Centre and mainstream J&K politicians after the abrogation of Article 370.
What were the key takeaways from the meeting?
