Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Key takeaways from PM Modi's meeting with J&K leaders

29 June 2021

The Hindu's Political Editor Nistula Hebbar speaks about the key takeaways from the crucial meeting between PM Narendra Modi and 14 J&K leaders, including four former chief ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a crucial meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to chalk out the future political course of action in the region. The meeting was the first between the Centre and mainstream J&K politicians after the abrogation of Article 370.

What were the key takeaways from the meeting?

