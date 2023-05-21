HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Karnataka Results 2023 | What it means for Congress, BJP and JD(S)

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the Karnataka election results, the implications for the state’s future, the 2024 general election and more!

May 21, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The Congress has returned to power in Karnataka with an emphatic victory. Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah took the oath of office as the 24th Chief Minister of Karnataka, along with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Comittee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar, who was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac and Gayatri Menon

