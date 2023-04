Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | What are the challenges faced by key players?

April 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 with counting and results to be announced on May 13. All three parties in the fray BJP, Congress and JD(S)have their advantages and challenges.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss the state of play in Karnataka.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac & Gayatri Menon