Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Indian politics post COVID-19

15 June 2021 12:00 IST

A video explainer on how Indian politics is changing post-COVID-19

Traditional politics in India seemed to be taking a backseat in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But not any more. Recent events - jumps by Jitin Prasada and Mukul Roy, meetings by BJP president JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - signal a particular shift. What is it all about?

