Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | India Vs Bharat | What is the controversy behind the name game?

India Vs Bharat | What is the controversy behind the name game?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the controversy behind the name India vs Bharat

September 10, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

India and Bharat have both evoked the same emotions among patriots for decades, but these labels of pride have now been weaponised for narrow political ends. The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has decided to use Bharat instead of India in some official communication and documents, a practice that its representatives say will now expand. ‘India, that is Bharat,...’ is how the Constitution of India names the country, and the use of one or the other has been largely contextual all this while.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the controversy behind the name India vs Bharat

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac and Yuvasree S

