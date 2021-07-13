Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Implications of Cabinet Reshuffle, Ministry of Cooperation

13 July 2021 11:39 IST

In this edition of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the political implications of the Cabinet Reshuffle and the introduction of the Ministry of Cooperation.

In a major shake up of his Council of Ministers almost midway through his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the swearing-in of 43 Ministers (new and seven promotions to Cabinet rank) and dropped 12 Ministers (seven Cabinet and five Ministers of State) including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation with an aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country.

What do all these developments mean? What is the government trying to signal?