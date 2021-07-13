Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Implications of Cabinet Reshuffle, Ministry of Cooperation

In this edition of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the political implications of the Cabinet Reshuffle and the introduction of the Ministry of Cooperation.
In a major shake up of his Council of Ministers almost midway through his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw the swearing-in of 43 Ministers (new and seven promotions to Cabinet rank) and dropped 12 Ministers (seven Cabinet and five Ministers of State) including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
The government has created a new Ministry of Cooperation with an aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country.
What do all these developments mean? What is the government trying to signal?