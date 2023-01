January 08, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

The Election Commission of India has developed a prototype for a Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine which would enable remote voting by migrant voters.

The ECI has invited all recognized 8 national and 57 State political parties on January 16 to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype Remote EVM.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar breaks down the working of the RVM and analyses its impact on Indian politics.