Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | How Sonia Gandhi proved she is still the boss

A video analysing the outcome of the recently-held Congress Working Committee meeting

At the recently-held Congress Working Committee meeting, Sonia Gandhi reiterated that she is a “full time, hands-on” Congress president. This was a clear message to the group of 23 (G-23) leaders that is seeking internal reforms and a “visible and effective leadership”. It was also meant to convey her endorsement of some of the recent decisions taken by the party that had clear imprints of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

What does this mean for the future of the Congress? What else was discussed at the CWC meeting?

