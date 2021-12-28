National

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | How intra-party differences affect BJP, Congress in Uttarakhand

Nistula Hebbar 28 December 2021 12:11 IST
A video analysing how both the BJP and Congress are plagued by intra-party differences ahead of the crucial Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022. 

Intra-party differences have rocked both the BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand. BJP rebel Minister Harak Singh Rawat dramatically walked out of a Cabinet meeting, while Congress leader Harish Rawat tweeted cryptically about his frustration with the party.

How will these affect both parties before the upcoming Uttarakhand elections?

Reporting: Nistula Hebbar

Produced by: Preethi Ramamoorthy

