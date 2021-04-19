Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Elections during COVID-19

19 April 2021 12:29 IST

The Hindu's Political Editor Nistula Hebbar speaks about the recent elections held in several states in India during the COVID-19 pandemic

In today's episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss political campaigns and the lack of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during the 2021 Assembly elections held in several states in India.

The lengthy campaign season for Assembly elections in India continues even as the country sees an unprecedented surge in COVID-19. Could the election commission or political parties have done anything differently? Could rallies and road shows be better monitored for COVID-19 compliant behaviour?

