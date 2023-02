Eknath Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena name, symbol | What are the implications?

February 26, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

The Election Commission of India on Friday allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the party’s bow and arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction in effect recognising it as the original party founded by Balasaheb Thackerey.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the implications to hand over the name and symbol of Shiv Sena to the Eknath Shinde faction.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Abhinaya Sriram