Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Differential COVID-19 vaccine pricing

26 April 2021 12:04 IST

The Hindu's Political Editor Nistula Hebbar speaks about the recent announcements by vaccine manufacturers about the differential pricing of the COVID-19 vaccines

In today's episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss India's ramping up of vaccination in all age groups amid the massive second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The government announced that vaccines were being opened up for all above the age of 18 from May 1 and some tweaking of the vaccine policy marking price differentials in the rates at which vaccine doses will be available to state governments and private health care operators were announced, allegations by states of vaccine shortages and this new move on differential pricing have created a controversy.

Advertising

Advertising