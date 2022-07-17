Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Decoding the Presidential elections

July 17, 2022 20:30 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, we look at the way the support stacked up for Droupadi Murmu, the gradual splinter of the opposition and what this splinter means for the 2024 general elections

Next week, India will have a new President. The ruling NDA has nominated former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Odisha and will be the first Tribal woman to be President of India. The Opposition declared former finance minister Yashwant Sinha as its candidate.

As Ms. Murmu's name was announced and the campaign got underway, many from the opposition camp broke ranks and declared support for her.

