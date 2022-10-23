Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Challenges ahead for new Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Nistula Hebbar October 23, 2022 20:30 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar highlights the various challenges that lie ahead for the new Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge was elected as the new Congress president after he secured 7,897 out of the 9,385 votes polled. He has become the first non-Gandhi leader in 24 years to occupy the party’s top post. His election comes at a time when the Congress party is facing multiple challenges from all directions. In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar highlights the various challenges that lie ahead for the new Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.



