Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Centre's invitation to 14 J&K leaders

21 June 2021 18:55 IST

The Hindu's Political Editor Nistula Hebbar speaks about the upcoming meeting between PM Narendra Modi and J&K leaders

In today's episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed meeting with political leaders from J&K on June 24.

The Union Home Secretary extended invitation to the leadership of the J&K-based political parties to attend a meeting chaired by PM Modi.

It will be the first meeting between Mr. Modi and leaders from the region after the Centre diluted J&K’s special status under Article 370 in August, 2019.

Advertising

Advertising