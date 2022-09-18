Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Can the Bharat Jodo Yatra save Congress?

Nistula Hebbar September 18, 2022 20:30 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar breaks down Congress' aim with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and its impact on the party's role in national politics.

The much-anticipated 3,570-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ began at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. The yatra will move northwards, passing through various cities before culminating in Srinagar. The Congress party is touting the yatra as the biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a “turning point” in India’s political history. In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar breaks down Congress' aim with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and its impact on the party's role in national politics.



