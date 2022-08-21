Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | BJP Parliamentary Board | Who made the cut and who did not?

Nistula Hebbar August 21, 2022 20:30 IST

Nistula Hebbar August 21, 2022 20:30 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar breaks down the political implications of the changes made in BJP's Parliamentary Board

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar breaks down the political implications of the changes made in BJP's Parliamentary Board

BJP president J.P. Nadda effected a major organisational rejig of the Parliamentary Board, the highest decision-making authority in the party, and the Central Election Committee that goes into candidate selections, a rejig that is significant more for its exclusions than inclusions. In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar deep dives into the political implications of the changes made in BJP's Parliamentary Board.



Our code of editorial values