Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Births and Deaths Act | What does the bill say?

July 30, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The government aims to create a comprehensive national database containing demographic data of individuals from birth to death. The changes would require birth certificates to access essential services like voting, education, and welfare schemes, with the possibility of Aadhaar becoming mandatory during the registration process. The Registration of Birth and Death (RBD) Amendment Bill, 2023 was tabled in the Lok Sabha on July 26.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the proposed amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act in India.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac