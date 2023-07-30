HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Births and Deaths Act | What does the bill say?

Births and Deaths Act | What does the bill say? 

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the proposed amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act in India.

July 30, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

The government aims to create a comprehensive national database containing demographic data of individuals from birth to death. The changes would require birth certificates to access essential services like voting, education, and welfare schemes, with the possibility of Aadhaar becoming mandatory during the registration process. The Registration of Birth and Death (RBD) Amendment Bill, 2023 was tabled in the Lok Sabha on July 26.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Reenu Cyriac

