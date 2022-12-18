  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup final, Qatar 2022 closing ceremony ahead of Argentina vs France LIVE Updates: SRK promotes Pathaan, Nora Fatehi performs on Light the Sky, Deepika Padukone to escort trophy

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Bihar Politics | Nitish Kumar passes CM’s chair to Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Politics | Nitish Kumar passes CM’s chair to Tejashwi Yadav

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar highlights the merger of the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) parties in Bihar

December 18, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 13, 2022 dropped further hints that he was looking forward to passing on the mantle to his young deputy Tejashwi Yadav, leaders emerging from a meeting of legislators of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ said.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar highlights the merger of the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) parties in Bihar

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production : Kivleen Kaur Sahni and Reenu Cyriac

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.