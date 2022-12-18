Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Bihar Politics | Nitish Kumar passes CM’s chair to Tejashwi Yadav

December 18, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 13, 2022 dropped further hints that he was looking forward to passing on the mantle to his young deputy Tejashwi Yadav, leaders emerging from a meeting of legislators of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ said.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar highlights the merger of the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) parties in Bihar

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production : Kivleen Kaur Sahni and Reenu Cyriac