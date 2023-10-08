HamberMenu
Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Bihar Caste Survey | What are the implications?

Bihar Caste Survey | What are the implications?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the implications of the caste-census on State politics

October 08, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

On October 2, the Bihar government published the ‘Bihar Caste-based Survey 2022’, which shows that extremely backward classes (EBCs) and other backward classes (OBCs) together add up to nearly 63% of the 13-crore population, making it the largest caste group in the State. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who belongs to the OBC Kurmi caste (2.87%) and has nursed the EBCs for his political survival, had first raised the demand for a State caste survey in 2019.

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the implications of the caste-census on State politics.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S and Reenu Cyriac

